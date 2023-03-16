Anushka Sharma Indulges In Croissant, Shares Photo Of Chocolate Smeared Hands

Anushka Sharma cannot seem to get over her love for croissants. The actress and mother of ne recently put up a post on Instagram where she was seen gorging over a chocolate variant of the buttery, flaky pastry. She also posted a picture of the sweet delicacy.

A chocolaty affair

In the Instagram post, Anushka was seen beaming with joy. Her hands were covered in chocolate. She appeared to be comfortably dressed as she enjoys her mid-week indulgence. She captioned the fun post, "Croissant high".

As a parting image for the post, she also added a picture of the croissant she ate. the picture is a delicious mess featuring a half-eaten croissant with chocolate everywhere.

Croissants across the globe

Last year as well, Anushka Sharma kept her followers entertained by sharing pictures of croissants she had in Paris. As she made her way to London, she continued sharing photos of her gorging on some more of he favourite dessert. She had captioned her post from Paris, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants." Subsequently, she shared a photo from London and wrote, "Croissant toh croissant hai… Paris ya London (Croissants are croissants, whether in Paris or in London)."

About her work



In a recent interview with Grazia, Anushka had shared how she would not want to invest her time and energy in movies just to stay relevant in the industry. She has taken a conscious decisions to only do the films which really inspire her, as she devotes the rest of her time in raising daughter Vamika. Anushka married Virat Kohli in 2017. Thei daughter was born in 2021.

Anushka's future lineup

Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She announced the wrap up of the shoot in December last year. She was last seen in a cameo role in Qala.