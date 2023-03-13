Anushka Sharma Reacts After Virat Kohli Hits Ton Against Australia

Anushka Sharma recently lauded her husband Virat Kohli for delivering a century in a test match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 12. In the test match, Kohli’s century altered the stakes in favour of India. Kohli’s last century took place in a match against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Reacting to Virat’s century, Anushka posted a clip on her Instagram Story, and praised him by writing, “Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always.” Virat dedicated the century to Anushka while celebrating his big achievement.

The cricketer now has 28 test centuries to his name. The game resumed on the 3rd day after Kohli scored 59 runs. This was the 4th test match that India and Australia played in Ahmedabad.

Prior to the test match, Virat and Anushka visited the Ujjain temple. They’ve previously visited holy sites with Vamika, their daughter.

Anushka Sharma on the work front

Anushka’s last cinematic appearance was in the 2018 film Zero. The film came by director Aanand L Rai and also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, Anushka also made a cameo in the OTT film Qala. It was the debut film of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and featured Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

The actor will be seen next in Chakda Xpress. It is the first project from Anushka after the birth of her daughter Vamika. The Prosit Roy-directed film is inspired by the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix this year. It is also produced by Karnesh Sharma, Anushka’s brother under his production company, Clean Slate Filmz.