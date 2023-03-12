Anushka Sharma's Story Hints Virat Kohli Played Marathon Innings With Fever; Check Post

Former India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 28th century in Test cricket during the ongoing fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia on Sunday. Kohli scored 186 off 364 balls including 15 boundaries. This is Kohli's first century in red-ball cricket in more than 1200 days. He last scored a Test in a pink-ball match against Bangladesh in November 2019. Kohli's knock in India's first innings of the ongoing match against Australia is one of his best innings in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, it has now emerged that Kohli played the marathon innings in Ahmedabad with a fever. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to reveal that Kohli played through sickness. She shared a story on her official account, where she wrote, "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always," Anushka wrote. Kohli did not come out to the field during Australia's second innings on Day 4. Suryakumar Yadav took his place for the remaining overs in the day.

Records Kohli broke in the 4th Test

With his century, Kohli broke multiple records in the longest format of the game. Kohli has now become India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship history. The 34-year-old now has 1803 runs from 31 matches at an average of 36.79. Kohli also registered his highest individual score against Australia in Test cricket. Kohli is now the highest run-scorer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has amassed 297 runs from four matches at an average of 49.50. Earlier, Kohli equaled Sunil Gavaskar's record for the joint second-most tons by an Indian player against Australia, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar.

Thanks to Kohli's century and quickfire contributions from Axar Patel, India finished Day 4 with a first-innings lead of 91 runs. India scored a mammoth 571 runs and that too without Shreyas Iyer coming to bat. Earlier, Shubman Gill scored a magnificent century to help India reach a huge total in the first innings.

Image: BCCI/Instagram/Anushka