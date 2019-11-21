The Debate
Anushka Sharma: Posts That Prove That The Actor Slays In Western Outfits

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is one of the most prominent names of the Bollywood film industry; here is a look at instances where the actor can be seen slaying western looks

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is known for her work in multiple critically acclaimed films like PK and Sultan. The actor made her debut with the 2011 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She is also famous among fashion enthusiasts for her style statements. Here is a look at the instances when Anushka Sharma gracefully pulled off a western look.

Anushka Sharma's western looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

1.       Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white, shiny, short dress in this picture. She can be seen wearing a high neck dress with a shimmery texture. The dress also has puffed three-fourth sleeves. She can be seen wearing a watch along with a few other accessories on her wrist. Her hair has been left straight and open. She can be seen wearing brown smoky eyes and a nude lip colour in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

2.       Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a black short dress in this picture. Her black dress has a sheer material attached to it. She can also be seen wearing a white jacket with the dress. Her hair has been left wavy and open with the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

3.       In this picture, which was taken for a leading magazine, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a green skin-fit dress. The backless net dress also has a low-back cut. Anushka Sharma has left her hair open with a middle partition to suit the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

4.       In this picture, actor Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white maxi-dress. The dress has a boat neck with loose sleeves. The dress has pink and red flowers printed on it. She can also be seen wearing heavy silver jhumkas with the look. She can be seen with her hair tied up with a middle-partition.

Read: Anushka Sharma: Instances Where The Actor Can Be Seen Slaying In A Gown

Rread: Anushka Sharma: Best Dialogues Of The Actor From Band Baaja Baaraat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

5.       In this picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a shimmery dress. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing zero accessories with the look, while her hair has been neatly put up in a ponytail. She is wearing smoky eyeshadow and a nude lip colour with the look.

Read: Anushka Sharma Vs Sonam Kapoor: How The Two Actors Fare Against Each Other

Read: Anushka Sharma: Bollywood Films Of The Sultan Actor That Tanked

 

 

