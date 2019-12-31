Anushka Sharma Is 'gazing At 2020' And Enjoying 'fondue Night'

Anushka Sharma who is currently enjoying her winter holiday in Saanen, Switzerland with husband Virat Kohli, took to her Instagram handle to share a pretty picture of her posing on the Swiss streets. She captioned it saying, 'Gazing at 2020'. The actress also shared a picture that shows her enjoying the 'fondue night'.

A few days back, it was a reunion for Mamta and Mauji! Sui Dhaaga lead pair Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan came together again, but not as a couple like in the film, but with their respective partners in Gstaad. Virat Kohli and Natasha Dalal too made for a picture-perfect moment as they bumped into each other during their snowy vacation in Switzerland.

Anushka Sharma on the professional front

The actress was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She's been on break since then and in an interview said that she has reached a point where she is secure as an actor and doesn't feel the need to sign films just to "fill up the time."

She said, "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep." Anushka is yet to announce her next after Zero, though she has been busy with brand endorsements, production ventures and her own fashion label.

