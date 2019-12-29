The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's 'snowy' Holiday Pics Is Pure Couple Goals

Bollywood News

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable 'snowy' holiday picture with wife Anushka Sharma, looking beautiful

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat

Among the many holidays, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have taken this year, the latest picture shared by the Indian Captain is going viral on social media. The couple is all set to bring in the New Year's in the "snowy" way. It looks like Virat and Anushka are in Switzerland and were clicked posing amid snow-capped mountains.

Fans showered love on the picture and addressed them as 'Bhaiya & Bhabhi'. One user wrote: " Bohot Wait Karwaya Bhaiya Apne Iss Pic Ke Liye !! Love You Bhaiya Bhabhi 😘♥️ Enjoy," while some called it "Pati patni goals."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli shares epic transformation story, Kevin Pietersen jokingly reminisces RCB days

See Picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❄️⛷😃

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

What's next for Virat?

India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14. Post this, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24. Later, New Zealand will host India for three-match ODI and two-Test series, which concludes on March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. 

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's best movies of the decade; from Band Baaja Baaraat to PK

Anushka Sharma on the professional front

The actress was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She's been on break since then and in an interview said that she has reached a point where she is secure as an actor and doesn't feel the need to sign films just to "fill up the time."

She said, "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."

ALSO READ | Virushka anniversary: When Anushka Sharma was backed by her support system Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | Virushka: All the globe-trotting tales of this power couple till now

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
PATTINSON STRIKES THRICE
DANISH KANERIA REVEALS BITTER TRUTH
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL