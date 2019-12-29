Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's 'snowy' Holiday Pics Is Pure Couple Goals

Among the many holidays, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have taken this year, the latest picture shared by the Indian Captain is going viral on social media. The couple is all set to bring in the New Year's in the "snowy" way. It looks like Virat and Anushka are in Switzerland and were clicked posing amid snow-capped mountains.

Fans showered love on the picture and addressed them as 'Bhaiya & Bhabhi'. One user wrote: " Bohot Wait Karwaya Bhaiya Apne Iss Pic Ke Liye !! Love You Bhaiya Bhabhi 😘♥️ Enjoy," while some called it "Pati patni goals."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli shares epic transformation story, Kevin Pietersen jokingly reminisces RCB days

See Picture

What's next for Virat?

India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14. Post this, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24. Later, New Zealand will host India for three-match ODI and two-Test series, which concludes on March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's best movies of the decade; from Band Baaja Baaraat to PK

Anushka Sharma on the professional front

The actress was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She's been on break since then and in an interview said that she has reached a point where she is secure as an actor and doesn't feel the need to sign films just to "fill up the time."

She said, "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."

ALSO READ | Virushka anniversary: When Anushka Sharma was backed by her support system Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | Virushka: All the globe-trotting tales of this power couple till now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.