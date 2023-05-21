Anushka Sharma Jets Off To French Riviera For Cannes 2023 Debut?

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Ahead of her debut, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Seemingly, she was headed to French Riviera to attend the already-commenced film festival.

Videos and photos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media. Anushka sported a casual look. In the video, she is seen wearing a white T-shirt teamed with black pants. She completed her look with a black sling bag, a baseball cap, a pair of cool shades, and white sneakers. She stepped down from her car and greeted the photographers. Take a look at the video below.

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma will make her debut for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She will be at the prestigious film festival to honour women in cinema alongside Kate Winslet and Manushi Chillar. She will represent L'Oreal Paris at her red carpet debut. The brand will be presenting the L'Oreal Paris 'Lights on Women' award. It was founded to celebrate women in cinema and honours one promising female short-film director from among the official Cannes Short Films selection. The actress will be a part of this team. The brand's ambassador Kate will announce the 2023 laureate on May 26 at the Cinema de Demain Dinner.

More about Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of former Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami. In the film, the actress will be portraying her role. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. It is expected to stream on OTT sometime this year.