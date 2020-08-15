'A True Legend!' Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan And Others React As MS Dhoni Retires

India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket. Reacting to the announcement made by Captain Cool on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan poured their love and respect for the legendary cricketer.

Kartik who was teary-eyed, wrote, "is there anything we can do to change your mind?". Meanwhile, Anushka thanked Dhoni for unforgettable memories.

Anushka's husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli, who became the champion cricketer that he is under Dhoni's leadership, was left emotional reading Dhoni's retirement announcement. "Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote Kohli on Twitter.

I'm retiring from cricket too. #MSDhoni. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 15, 2020

An exceptional player, an exemplary leader, an absolute class act on and off the field..A true legend!! Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket MS.. Wish you nothing but the best always 🙏🏼🇮🇳❤️ #Dhoni #dhoniretires #fangirlforever pic.twitter.com/dqDdUVhZsi — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 15, 2020

Dhoni, who is considered to be one of the best finishers of the limited-overs game, has amassed 10773 runs including 73 fifties and 10 centuries at an average of 50.57 in the 350 ODIs.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the UAE. The 39-year-old's last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

