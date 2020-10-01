Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon Fume 'he Raped Her' not 'she Was Raped'; Correct Rape Language

Bollywood has reacted strongly against the death of a 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after she was gangraped, in an atrocity that has horrified India. A lot of celebrities have voiced their umbrage at the gruesome incident, and on Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon have posted about a trend in the vocabulary and reporting of rape wherein they highlight how the victims are belittled. Kriti's post also speaks about how one should try and get justice for the victim.

Kriti Sanon speaks up against belittling a rape victim

On Kriti Sanon's Instagram, the actor wrote a lengthy note against belittling a gangrape victim along with pictures to drive her point home. She began the post saying, "It's not a new story, it's an old one!". She then went on to talk about how many protests, candle marches and condemnations had taken place in the past against such incidents but nothing has changed.

Kriti Sanon also went on to state statistical records saying, "87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during that year- 7% more than 2018". She opines that it is the 'mindset' that needs to be changed along with the 'patriarchal thinking'. She says that girls and boys need to be brought up in such a way that they do not differentiate between themselves.

Kriti Sanon ends the note saying that girls should be told "they are no less and educate them so they can become independent". In the end, she adds, "When Gender Equality will start at HOME, change is inevitable! ðŸ™ðŸ»". Take a look at her post:

After Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma had also voiced her strong opinions via an Instagram story, saying that barely any time has passed and India is hearing about another brutal gangrape, this time speaking about another shocking incident being reported in Balrampur. She asks whether these men even have fear in their mind while carrying out such a heinous crime and as a society how does one protect the women? Anushka also shared Kriti's post on her Instagram story to spread the word. Check out her posts here:

On September 30, Anushka Sharma had also voiced her strong opinion on the Hathras case. She added a story on Instagram calling the crime "horrific" and an "inhuman act". Take a look at the post:

The 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras area was gangraped by four men on September 14. The girl battled with her injuries for two weeks before succumbing to them in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital this Tuesday. The cremation was carried out early on Wednesday. The four accused have been arrested and charged with the crime. The UP CM has ordered a fast-tracking of the case and constituted a SIT.

