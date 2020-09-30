On Hathras Case, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma Devastated; Others Suggest Punishments

Celebrities of the film industry reacted strongly to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in a horrific gangrape incident. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma & Athiya Shetty were among the stars who expressed their grief and condemned the crime. The stars shared that they were ‘disgusted’ and ‘devastated’ and apologised to the victim.

READ: Hathras Gang-rape: NCP Hits Out At UP Government

Bollywood stars condemn Hathras gangrape

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and called the crime ‘horrific’ and the perpetrators ‘barbaric’ for carrying out an ‘inhuman act’ on a young life and causing her family ‘irreparable pain.’ The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star sought the ‘strictest punishment.’

Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘so sorry’ on her Instagram stories and sought justice for the victim.

Athiya Shetty wrote that she was ‘disgusted to the core’ and asked when will the ‘laws change?’

READ:In Hathras Gangrape, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Faith In Yogi; References Hyderabad Horror

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars had also conveyed their thoughts on the incident.

Meanwhile, many other stars reacted to the news by suggesting different ways of punishment. Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman sought that rapists be killed publicly. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi sought hanging and castration be used to punish the culprits, while Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani too was furious.

Kill rapists in public. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 29, 2020

Rapists & murderers in proven crimes shld be publically castrated/hanged. Set an example so no man dares to inflict this brutality on a woman ever again. History will repeat itself as long as laws keep failing the people & justice denied or postponed #Hathras case #Nirbhaya https://t.co/dBEAz8JK6e — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 29, 2020

Protests have erupted in Hathras, Delhi, among others, apart from celebrities across fraternities condemning it.

Hathras gangrape

A 19-year-old woman was gangraped by four men in a village in Hathras on September 14. After battling injuries for over two weeks, she succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. Her mortal remains were cremated amid high drama early on Wednesday with family members alleging the cremation was done without the family’s consent, and police claiming that permissions were taken.

The four accused, Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi, have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder and gang rape.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has constituted a three-member SIT team to probe the case, which is expected to submit the report in seven days. The Chief Minister has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the case, who demanded strict action.

READ: Hathras Gangrape: PM Modi Orders Strict Action; Yogi Forms SIT To Fast-track Horrific Case

READ: Hathras Gangrape: Victim's Brother Claims Body Taken Out Of Hospital Without Consent

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.