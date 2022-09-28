TV and film actor Mouni Roy, who is known for her versatility, began her acting career with TV shows and gradually made it to films and received a lot of praise from the industry as well as her fans. As the Gold star rang into her 37th birthday on Wednesday, September 28, her friends and fans have been showering her with warm wishes. Anushka Sharma, Mandira Bedi and more celebs extended their best wishes to the actor on her birthday.

Anushka Sharma always makes sure to send her best to her industry friends. On Mouni Roy's birthday, the Chakda Xpress actor shared the former's picture and wished her a happy birthday. She further wrote, "Wishing you love and light always." Roy reshared Anushka's story to thank her.

Sonali Bendre also sent birthday love to the Naagin actor. She shared a selfie with Roy and wrote, "Happy birthday Mouni." "Miss you and our chats...see you soon!" she added.

Mandira Bedi shares a close bond with Mouni Roy as the two are often seen hanging out together. On Mouni Roy's birthday, Mandira Bedi shared several pictures showcasing their close bond. In the caption, Bedi revealed she met Roy in 2019 and since then has made several memories with her. She wrote, "Happy Biirthday to my dearest ,sweetest Mon. We met in the January of 2019.. and have made SO many beautiful memories together, since. I’m really blessed to have you in my life. Keep smiling, keep shining.. knowing you can always count on me.. that’s what friends are for…. Love you."

Arjun Bijlani pens a sweet wish for her Naagin co-star

Mouni Roy's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani also shared a photo montage featuring the birthday girl. Sharing the video, Bijlani called his friendship with Roy a "beautiful journey." He wrote, "It took me good 1 hour to scan 60000 photos but it’s all worth it because this friendship has been such a beautiful journey and on your day I wish u all the love u deserve much much more . In short tu bas khush reh darling .yeh saal agala saal aur har saal ab tera hai . . Lots of love ARJUNA …"

Image: Facebook/@anushkasharma/@mandirabedi/@mouniroy