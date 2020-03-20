Anushka Sharma Has An Ultimate Guide To A 'trendy' Summer Season; See Photos

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is known for her incredible sartorial choices and acting chops. Besides which, she is also known to have a very casual and conventional kind of styling. Moreover, her inclination towards denim and shorts is quite evident in her pictures.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor is quite active on social media and leaves us stunned with her fashionable looks. Here's a look at Anushka Sharma's photos that can inspire fans to make a style statement this summer.

Casual maxi dress

Anushka Sharma gave major vacation styling inspiration when she wore a beautiful blue maxi dress. The actor's dress was a buttoned-down dress complemented with a sinch at the waist. She completed her look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Keep it simple with denim

The Zero actor's Instagram feed is proof that the actor loves styling denim. In this picture, Anushka Sharma wore a plain basic beige coloured t-shirt and paired it with blue dye-washed denim. She kept it simple with her makeup and hair. Anushka balanced her look with hoop earrings and white sneakers.

What's better than shorts!

Anushka Sharma gave major summery vibes when she wore a white graphic t-shirt and paired it with blue distressed shorts. The actor amped up her look with a black belt. She accessorised her outfit with hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. Anushka Sharma completed her look with white sneakers.

Try colour blocking!

Colour blocking is one of the most followed trends this year. Anushka Sharma also pulled off the trend right as she wore a blue one-shoulder crop top and paired with green wide-leg pants. She completed her look with a funky pair of sunglasses and a middle-parted ponytail.

Summer party-ready

A party outfit is essential in summers. Anushka Sharma wore an adorable three coloured floral printed gown that was complemented with a one-shoulder sleeve detailing and a thigh-high frontal slit. She amped up her look with smokey eyes and a wavy curled hair look. The actor balanced it with transparent strap stilettos.

