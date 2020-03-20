Anushka Sharma's Pics With Ranbir Kapoor Will Make You Want To See Them In A Film Again

Anushka Sharma has worked with a lot of known actors in Bollywood. But her chemistry with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor has been appreciated by many. In an interview, she also revealed some qualities about her ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star and said Ranbir makes people very comfortable. The duo was last seen together in the film Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biographical film tracing the life story of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor played the character of Sanjay Dutt, while Anushka was seen playing a biographer from London. Both actors were applauded for their performance in the film. However, many of their images make fans excited to see the duo on-screen. Take a look at pictures from Anushka’s Instagram that will make you want to see them in a film again.

Anushka Sharma's photos with Ranbir Kapoor

1. The monochrome picture of Anushka, Ranbir and Karan Johar

2. Just one day before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

3. From the sets of the film

4. First day of the shoot for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

5. When Anushka appreciated Ranbir's hard work in a funny way

6. Anushka offers Pepsi to Ranbir in a wine glass

