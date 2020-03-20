The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Pics With Ranbir Kapoor Will Make You Want To See Them In A Film Again

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Kapoor have done three films together - Bombay Velvet, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju. See their pictures from Anushka's Instagram.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has worked with a lot of known actors in Bollywood. But her chemistry with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor has been appreciated by many. In an interview, she also revealed some qualities about her ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star and said Ranbir makes people very comfortable. The duo was last seen together in the film Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biographical film tracing the life story of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor played the character of Sanjay Dutt, while Anushka was seen playing a biographer from London. Both actors were applauded for their performance in the film. However, many of their images make fans excited to see the duo on-screen. Take a look at pictures from Anushka’s Instagram that will make you want to see them in a film again.

ALSO READ: Here's A Look At Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Unforgettable Scenes From ‘Sanju’

Anushka Sharma's photos with Ranbir Kapoor

1. The monochrome picture of Anushka, Ranbir and Karan Johar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

2. Just one day before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Has A Guide To Pose In A Silhouette Frame; See Pics

3. From the sets of the film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

4. First day of the shoot for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

5. When Anushka appreciated Ranbir's hard work in a funny way

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

6. Anushka offers Pepsi to Ranbir in a wine glass

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Shows How To Pull Off Thigh-high Slit Dresses Effortlessly; See Pictures

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's Dazzling Smile Is All You Need To Drive Away The Mid-week Blues

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
