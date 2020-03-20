Anushka Sharma's Pics With Ranbir Kapoor Will Make You Want To See Them In A Film Again

Anushka Sharma has worked with a lot of known actors in Bollywood. But her chemistry with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor has been appreciated by many. In an interview, she also revealed some qualities about her ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star and said Ranbir makes people very comfortable. The duo was last seen together in the film Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biographical film tracing the life story of actor Sanjay Dutt.
Ranbir Kapoor played the character of Sanjay Dutt, while Anushka was seen playing a biographer from London. Both actors were applauded for their performance in the film. However, many of their images make fans excited to see the duo on-screen. Take a look at pictures from Anushka’s Instagram that will make you want to see them in a film again.
