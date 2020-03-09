Anushka Sharma's Movies That Are Rated More Than 7 On IMDb; See The List

Anushka Sharma is among the most popular actors in the Indian film industry and has worked in several films. She is known for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. Her distinctive roles in the movies have enabled her to be considered among the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Anushka has inspired her many with her cutthroat style and fashion sense. Let’s take a look at the actor’s top movies on IMDb:

Sultan - 7

Sultan is a 2016 sports drama. The movie stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. It is popular for its intriguing story and motivational sequences. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7, although some critics have criticised it.

NH10 - 7.2

NH10 is a 2015 thriller starring Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam. The movie tells the story of a couple who witnesses an honour killing and are shaken by it. It has a decent rating of 7.2, although the film did not perform exceptionally well at the box office.

PK - 8.1

PK is a 2014 comedy film starring Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan. The flick tells the story of an alien who is accidentally lost on planet Earth and tries to fit in. The movie also sends a strong message on unity and has a rating of 8.1. However, there are many critics who find the plot simplistic and too contrived. So, its IMDb rating of 8.1 comes off as a surprise to many.

Band Baaja Baarat - 7.2

Band Baaja Baarat is among the earliest films of Anushka Sharma and also stars Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie tells the story of two youngsters who start a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2, but the film still remains widely underrated.

Sanju - 7.8

Sanju is a 2018 drama flick starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and depicts his struggles in real life. Despite the amount of criticism it received, the movie still has an IMDb rating of 7.8.

