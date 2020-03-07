Anushka Sharma's Movies In Which She Played A 'spooky' Character; See

Anushka Sharma is one of the A-listed actors in today’s generation in the industry. The actor has completed over a decade in this industry and has successfully created a unique place for herself in the hearts of the audience. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and there was no looking back for her since then.

The actor is known to be an extremely versatile and knows how to get the spark for any character she plays. Here are Anushka Sharma’s movies in which she played a ghost. Read ahead to know more-

Anushka Sharma's movies in which she played a ghost

Phillauri (2017)

Phillauri is a drama film, directed by Anshai Lal. It had Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a man, who is asked to marry a tree in order to ward off threats to his love-life, but the tree turns out to have more spirit than the man bargained for.

This was Anushka Sharma’s first film, where she played a ghost. Diljit Dosanjh returned to Hindi cinema with Phillauri, after his award-winning performance in Udta Punjab. The film reportedly managed to earn Rs 50 crores approximately, worldwide.

Pari (2018)

One of her most memorable films is the popular supernatural horror flick, Pari. The film is helmed by debutant directors, Prosit Roy and Ritabhari Chakraborty. Pari is a supernatural horror film in which a man attempts to help a woman named Ruksana, an abuse victim, who he has found chained up in a hut. He rescues her and takes her to his home.

However, he soon realises that things are not as they appear to be. The film cast includes Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Rajat Kapoor in lead. The film reportedly managed to earn Rs 49 crores, world-wide. The makers of Pari had cancelled the special screening of the film that was scheduled on 28th February 2018 to mark respect for the legendary actor Sridevi who had passed away on February 24, 2018.

