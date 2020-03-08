Anushka Sharma's Classic Yet Bold Earrings And Accessories You Must Check Out; See Pics

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. She had already managed to garner popularity. The actor is not only passionate about acting but also loves fashion, travel, beauty, and jewelry. Her Instagram posts bear witness to the same. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's best earrings and accessories to stock up on:

Anushka Sharma's earrings and accessories to stock up on

Anushka Sharma knows style like no other. Be it western or ethnic, chic or street, she can sport any look with absolute ease. The Pari actor likes to try something bold, eccentric and edgy every now and then. Her golden ear cuffs in one of her looks above absolutely steal the show.

Even with her Indian looks, she likes to sport large earrings that instantly make a great statement piece. The Band Baaja Baarat actor knows how to play with colors and look impressive with her bold accessories. For some of her outfits, Anushka has gone with minimal jewelry while with others she has let her earrings alone do the talking.

