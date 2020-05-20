Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Finds Ranbir Kapoor 'super Annoying'

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor first came togther for Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The film was a hit at the box office and fans were in awe of the chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. However, on the contrary, their real-life equation is quite different and Anushka Sharma recently revealed spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor is on the sets. Read to know more details:

Anushka Sharma reveals how Ranbir Kapoor is on sets

Before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor appeared on a popular comedy show. The audience got to see their favourite pairing and their real-life bond. During the chat, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor were talking about their experience on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The former went on to reveal Ranbir Kapoor’s habits when he is around. Anushka Sharma also added that she finds him to be “super annoying”. The actor also went on to add how Ranbir Kapoor is curious about everything and will go on asking too many questions about everything.

Anushka Sharma further added that Ranbir Kapoor will take his curiousness a notch higher if he ever happens to enter someone’s room. She explained how he would go on and inspect everything in the room including one’s drawers. Anushka Sharma also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor would even check the medicine boxes to see what one os taking.

While talking about the film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of the biggest hits of 2016. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a supporting role. The film traced the story of a man who gets on a ride to find his true love and ends up with many heartbreaks along the way. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s soundtrack is loved by fans even today especially tracks like Channa Mereya, The Breakup Song, etc.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shahrukh Khan’s Zero. She was also seen in a special appearance in Angrezi Medium for the song, Kudi Nu Nachne De. Her latest production venture, Paatal Lok, was released on Amazon Prime Video a few days back and has been garnering positive responses from the audience and critics.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji trilogy film, Brahmastra. This will also be the first time he will be seen opposite his real-life girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera where he will be playing the titular role.

