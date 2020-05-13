Rishi Kapoor Was Very Sensitive About Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Meena Iyer

Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise had sent shockwaves in the industry. While the entire film fraternity still mourns the loss of the late actor, author Meena Iyer opens up about him. For those unversed, Meena Iyer is also the author of Rishi Kapoor’s book, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

Meena Iyer talks about Rishi Kapoor

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Meena Iyer recalled her first interview with Rishi Kapoor. He was angry about something that her publication had shared about one of his family members. However, Rishi Kapoor still let her interview him and their friendship started. Meena Iyer and Rishi Kapoor had been friends for over four decades now.

Meena Iyer also revealed that he has always been “sensitive” about the media. This was especially because he was “sensitive” about his son, Ranbir Kapoor. The late actor was very proud of his son and hence, could not take any mud being thrown at him.

Rishi Kapoor was also very critical about his films, Meena said. Rishi Kapoor and his brother, Randhir Kapoor was criticised for his role in Housefull. Meena Iyer revealed that he was still happy with it and the film let him spend some quality time with his brother.

The late actor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor are often considered to be the power couple in Bollywood. Meena Iyer said that Rishi Kapoor always felt indebted to his wife as she gave up her career at a very early age. He was also the one who pushed Neetu Kapoor to come back to films.

