Anushka Sharma’s Self-love Comments Is Probably The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood today. She recently posted a spree of comments that screamed self-care to everyone.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular leading actors working in Bollywood today. She is known for her uber-stylish avatars which make heads turn as she steps out. She has always been very open about the importance of self-love and self-care. However, this time the actor has taken it a notch higher.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma To Announce Upcoming Jhulan Goswami's Biopic At Eden Gardens?

Anushka Sharma’s self-love game is going strong, here's the proof

Anushka Sharma recently attended the Femina Beauty Awards. The actor took to social media to share a few pictures of herself. However, it was the comments section that stole the show away.

Dressed in a black and golden dress, Anushka Sharma looked stunning. The actor left her fans amused when she started commenting on her own pictures. Her comments are proof that one does not need a partner to say cute things under one’s pictures. After posting a series of pictures, she also posted some self-flattering comments under her posts.

In one of the posts, Anushka Sharma posted a series of fireball emojis with the line “Good height girl”. On another post, the actor commented “#selflove” with a few fire emojis. In one of the close-up pictures of herself, Anushka Sharma commented, “Wow what a photo” along with laughing emojis.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Shares A Sweet Good Bye Note For Virat Kohli; Says "It's Never Easy"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Here are Anushka Sharma’s hilarious comments:

Anushka Sharma

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh: 5 Power Couples Of Indian Sport

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

Fans of Anushka Sharma were quick to react. Many poured in their love for the picture while commenting on her looks and style. Anushka Sharma recently returned from her vacation in New Zealand along with her husband Virat Kohli, where they even celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Heartbreaking Movies In Bollywood Like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' And Others

 

 

