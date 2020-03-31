When Anushka Sharma Reminisced Her Various Portrayals In Movies; See Posts

Anushka Sharma seems to be on a break as she has been away from the big screens for over two years now. She was last seen in Zero, with Katrina Kaif. Even though the Harry Met Sejal actor is away from the celluloid, she still manages to keep her fans updated with her life on social media. With around 34.2 million followers on Instagram, Anuskha Sharma is often seen sharing stills and BTS glimpses from her movies. Take a look at these posts of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor from her Instagram.

NH10

Anushka Sharma describes her decision to be a part of NH10 as very instinctive. The actor wanted to do something different and entertain audiences with disruptive content. The thriller movie NH10 stars Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam in the lead roles. She was highly appreciated for her role in the movie. Check out Anushka Sharma's posts.

Pari

Pari was a horror film by Anushka Sharma. Anushka mentioned in her caption, "Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique". The film Pari is about a kind-hearted man who tries to help Rukhsana, a chained woman in a hut who is probably a victim of abuse. However, he soon realises that things are not as they appear to be.

Zero

In the recent past, Anushka Sharma shared a video from the sets of Zero. The BTS videos had a glimpse of how the Dil Dhadkne Do prepared for her role. Check out Anushka Sharma's posts.

Ae Dil Hai Muskhil

Back when Anushka Sharma celebrated two years of her character from Ae Dil Hai Muskhil, Alizeh, the diva described the role as, 'one of her most favourite characters'. The film is a love story drama with a love triangle plot twist. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai alongside Sharma.

