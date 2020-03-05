Anushka Sharma's 'Pari': Intriguing Trivia About The Film

Anushka Sharma has given her fans some memorable movies over the years. Anushka Sharma's most popular movies include Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, PK, Band Baaja Baarat and many more. One of her most memorable films is the popular supernatural horror flick, Pari. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma faced a number of challenges while portraying the character of Rukshana in her film, Pari. Listed below are some of the interesting trivia on Anushka Sharma's flick, Pari.

READ:Anushka Sharma Marks Two Years Of 'Pari' With BTS Pictures From The Sets

The film Pari is about a kind-hearted man who tries to help Rukhsana, a chained woman in a hut who is probably a victim of abuse. However, he soon realises that things are not as they appear to be. The film's poster was released on January 9, 2018. Read further ahead to know about the trivia of the film:

Interesting trivia about Pari

The makers of Pari had cancelled the special screening of the film that was scheduled on 28th February 2018 to mark respect for the legendary actress Sridevi who had passed away on the February 25, 2018.

READ:Anushka Sharma Looks Best In Soft Colours & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Pari, in comparison to other films, did not do any promotions on any TV shows.

Pari was banned in Pakistan for showing anti-Islamic elements.

During the shooting of the film in August 2017 in south 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a technician died of electrocution. The shooting of the film at the site was immediately stopped due to the incident.

Pari was the debut film of director Porsit Roy and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

READ:Best Proposals In Bollywood Movies Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma

This was Anushka Sharma's first horror film and third film as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri.

This was actress Anushka Sharma's first film after her marriage to cricketer Virat Kohli and she was super excited for the same.

READ:Anushka Sharma's Movies That Are Available To Watch On Amazon Prime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.