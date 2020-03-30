Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' As Labourer, Pregnant Wife Walk 100 Km Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Anushka Sharma recently took to her social media to express her disappointment with the news which showcased the tedious plight of the labourers in the country amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor also shared a piece of news on her social media of a pregnant woman and her husband who had to walk 100 km without food after their boss removed them from their home without giving them any money.

The NH10 actor lashed out at their employer and stated, 'These stories break your heart. The employer who did this should be ashamed.'

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Turns Hairstylist Amidst Lockdown, And First Client Is Hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma praised a contractor for providing shelters to the labourers

Anushka Sharma also lauded another piece of news that spoke of a Hyderabad contractor arranging shelter for all the migrant labourers amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She praised the man for the noble deed. The actor wrote, 'Kudos to this man for showing humanity.' Take a look at her social media post.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be donating for the needy citizens

Anushka Sharma also made an important announcement amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She stated that she along with her husband Virat Kohli will be donating to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Anushka also revealed that the motive behind this is that they are hoping that their contribution lessens the pain of the citizens in the nation during the lockdown. Check out the post shared by the Zero actor.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma And Sonam Kapoor's Comfy Outfits Amid Lockdown

On a lighter note, she recently turned hairstylist for her hubby, Virat Kohli as they are quarantining together in the COVID-19 lockdown. Anushka Sharma on her social media posted a video of herself giving her husband, Virat Kohli a much-needed haircut. The Virushka fans also could not stop gushing over the adorable video of the couple. Check out the video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.