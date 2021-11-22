Anushka Sharma Reacts To Video Of Adele Breaking Down After Reuniting With School Teacher

Adele became the talk of the town after she made her comeback with latest album 30, which released on November 19. In a recent concert, An Audience With Adele, the singer broke down after she had an emotional reunion with her English teacher on stage. Bollywood's Anushka Sharma believed the moment was 'wholesome' and she reshared a glimpse from the concert.

Anushka Sharma shares 'wholesome' video of Adele breaking down as she reunites with English teacher

Anushka Sharma shared the video of Adele's heartwarming reunion and mentioned that one is blessed if they had a teacher who made them feel special and revealed that she did. Her Instagram story read, "So wholesome. If we have had even one teacher who made us feel special we are truly blessed... I know I did."

The Bollywood actor was referring to actor Dame Emma Thompson asking the star who 'supported and inspired' her during her childhood. Adele then went on to speak about her English teacher at the Chestnut Grove Academy, Miss McDonald. Speaking about the teacher she mentioned that she was 'engaging' and recalled her loving street dance too. She also called her 'relatable and likeable' and then realized that her teacher was in the audience. The singer was shocked and overwhelmed at the same time and could not contain her tears. As the two hugged on stage, Adele told her that she 'really did' change her life, and Miss McDonald told her how proud she was of her.

Watch the video here

Adele's new album marked her fourth, and fans were over the moon after its release. The first single from the album Easy On Me released earlier this month, ahead of the album launch and has been topping several global music charts. The album, which has 12 tracks with 3 additional bonus tracks, has already become a hit among fans. The singer was excited after her An Audience With Adele appearance and mentioned it felt like 'heaven' to see her English teacher in the crowd. She wrote, "Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven".

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma, @adele