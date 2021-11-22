Adele's Heartfelt Reunion With Her English Teacher At Television Concert; Watch

Adele's childhood memories were refreshed at her television concert An Audience With Adele, wherein a question by actor Dame Emma Thompson led to a string of heartwarming events. The British singer was asked to name a person that 'supported and inspired' her during her primitive days, which led her to recall Miss McDonald, her English teacher at the Chestnut Grove Academy.

Noting that she 'really got' the Hello singer into literature, Adele mentioned that McDonald was 'very cool'. She further iterated that she has always been obsessed with English, and now even more so since she pens lyrics. Calling her teacher 'so engaging' and caring, she remembered how the latter used to do street dance and wear gold bracelets.

Adele's heartfelt reunion with her English teacher

While she was narrating how her 'relatable and likeable' tutor made her look forward to the English lessons, it was revealed that Miss McDonald was a part of the concert's audience. She was quick enough to join Adele on the stage and give her a high. The emotional and equally shocked singer received praises from her former teacher, who quipped that she's 'so proud' of what Adele has become.

Adele, while holding back her tears, told McDonald that she 'really did change' her life. Adele further chuckled that she would have to get her full face of makeup redone after the emotional episode. Take a look.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️



*PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

Adele also took to her Instagram handle recently and penned a gratitude note for everyone who made An Audience With Adele concert a memorable one. Uploading multiple stills from the concert, she wrote," Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven."

Meanwhile, Adele's much-awaited fourth studio album 30 was finally released on Friday, November 19. The first single from the album 'Easy On Me' was released earlier this month and has been topping several global music charts. The latest album, which has 12 tracks with 3 additional bonus tracks, has already become a raging hit among netizens.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ADELE