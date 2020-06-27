Anushka Sharma Wishes "Poram" Parambrata Chattopadhyay On His Birthday; See Post

Actor Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram to wish Parambrata Chattopadhyay on his birthday. The star shared a picture on her story featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the Netflix movie Bulbbul which is produced by Anushka. She also added a sweet message with the post.

Pic Credit: Anushka's Instagram

Anushka leaves a sweet message for Parambrata

Anushka Sharma recently posted a birthday wish for actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay on her Instagram story. Parambrata Chattopadhyay was seen in the Netflix movie called Bulbbul and Anushka shared a shot of him in the movie. She also wrote a sweet message which said, "Happy Birthday Poram. Stay your interesting, unique self always". She also tagged the artist in the post.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay has turned 39 years old and is a prominent actor. He is famous in the Bengali film industry and has also done some memorable Hindi movies. He was recently seen as Dr Sudip in the Netflix movie and his role was critically acclaimed.

The Netflix movie Bulbbul stars other actors like Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose and is the story about a man who returns to his ancestral home to find his brother's child-wife now all grown. The story also revolves around Bengal Presidency during 1881. The story is around the two characters of the man and the child bride. The movie was released online on June 24 and has gained many positive reviews. Furthermore, the movie is directed by Anvita Dut and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma.

Anushka Sharma is also posting many of the positive reviews that the movie has gotten on her stories. The movie is supernaturally based and many of the comments state that the movie was quite scary. Check out one such review Anushka shared on her story.

Pic Credit: Anushka's Instagram

Anushka Sharma also gave an interview with a media outlet, where she talked about how she always wanted to make a movie that had a strong female character. She talked about how this movie was about that and also how she was very interested to produce Bulbbul. The movie is now streaming on Netflix and can be viewed worldwide.

Promo Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chattopadhyay Instagram

