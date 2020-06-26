Anushka Sharma Shares BTS Pics Of 'Bulbbul'; Says 'shooting It Was A Fairy Tale In Itself'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been keeping her fans and netizens entertained with her social media posts. She has been sharing several pictures, videos, snippets and much more from her recently released film Bulbbul. The actor once again took to her social media handle to share some BTS moments of the film.

Anushka shared two pictures giving fans a glimpse of the sets. In the first picture, Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul) can be seen posing for the camera. She can be seen sporting a red saree and traditional jewellery. One can also notice the elaborate background along with the red misty effect. The second picture shows, Avinash Tiwary (Satya) smiling at the camera showing off his bruised face. One can also notice the cameraman beside him capturing the burning forest in the background.

Along with the picture, Anushka also went on to reveal how it was shooting this film. She wrote, “Shooting this film was a fairytale in itself. Catch Bulbbul, now streaming, only on @netflix_in”. Check out the post below.

Fans went on to write positive comments in the post. In the comment section, fans went on to reveal how they liked the film and was all praises for it. They have also been dropping sweet emoticons. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this BTS post, Anushka has been sharing several other pictures and videos from the film on her Instagram handle. She has also been sharing several reviews from critics, co-stars and many more. She also recently shared a video where you can see how people in a village are trying to guess who is responsible for some mysterious death. Watch.

About the film

The film Bulbbul is produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma under their Clean Slate Films banner and it is currently premiering on Netflix. The film stars Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, Avinash Tiwary as Satya, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. Fans, viewers, and critics have been giving positive reviews about the film. Watch the trailer below.

