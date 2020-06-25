Anushka Sharma Makes A Better On-screen Pair With Imran Khan Or Ranbir Kapoor?

Anushka Sharma's movies have been appreciated by the fans and critics. Her list of movies includes Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Sanju, PK, Bombay Velvet, and many more. The actor over the course of her career has worked with a lot of talented actors, and her chemistry with them on-screen makes the movies even more entertaining.

Anushka Sharma, besides working alongside stars like Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and more, has also worked with two talented stars in the industry, namely Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan. Below are details on who makes the better lead with Anushka; Imran Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

Who is better in lead with Anushka; Imran Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan were seen together in the film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. The film came out in the year 2013 and follows the life of Harry, his daughter, Bijlee, and his assistant, Matru, who live in a remote village. Things get complicated when Harry's daughter Bijlee, who is in love with Matru, chooses to marry the son of a powerful politician.

The film made headlines with its trailer but failed to impress the audience at the box-office. Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan's chemistry in the film though did generate some sparks. The pair was not seen in any other film together after this. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has an IMDb rating of 5.6

Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, were seen together in films like Sanju, Bombay Velvet, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had fun chemistry at the beginning which later turned into a life-long friendship. The film follows the life of Alizeh, an independent woman who while recovering from a breakup, meets Ayan, a budding musician. The two form an incredible bond and later experience love, heartbreak, and other challenges of life. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Fawad Khan. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grossed approximately ₹223.51 crores at the box office, while IMDb rated it 5.8/10.

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor were also seen together in films like Sanju and Bombay Velvet. In those films as well Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor charmed the masses with their roles. Sanju was a biopic on the life of the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, and Bombay Velvet was a film based on Mumbai and it's crime world.

