Anushka Sharma recently shared a video from her appearance at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. The actress attended the match with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill also joined the couple in the stands.

Anushka shared the glimpses of the outing on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (June 6). The video featured the Pari actress in a white shirt and trousers paired with a black no-sleeves jacket. Virat, on the other hand, was dressed in a black ensemble with a brown jacket. They were seen cheering for their favourite team, Manchester City, from the stands. See the full video here:

An interviewer from Manchester City gave Anushka and Virat jerseys with their names on them while they were in attendance at the FA Cup final. For those who don't know, the duo represents the sportswear company PUMA. The brand extended an invitation for them to attend the game between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Anushka-Virat's work front

(Anushka Sharma recently wrapped up the filming of Chakda Express | Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the OTT release Qala. She will next be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, titled Chakda Xpress. This is her first project since giving birth to her daughter Vamika Kohli.

The movie wrapped its filming in December, last year. Announcing the news on her Instagram handle, the Pari star wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!. #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.” The film will be released digitally later this year. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will now prepare for the ICC World Test Championship in Australia.