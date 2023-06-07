WTC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Surpass MS Dhoni's Illustrious ICC Record

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went past MS Dhoni by walking out to the field for Team India in the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 final. This is the sixth appearance for both Virat and Rohit in an ICC final, which is one more than the legendary India captain Dhoni. The 41-year-old led the Indian cricket team in five ICC finals and returned with the winners trophy on three different occasions.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh leads the list of cricketers to play the most ICC finals. During his international cricketing career from 2000 to 2017, Yuvraj represented India in seven ICC finals. In the process, he became a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013-winning squad.

Interestingly, Yuvraj won the aforementioned trophies playing under MS Dhoni. It is worth noting that, Kohli also led India to the Champions Trophy 2017 final, and WTC 2021 final but ended up on the losing side. However, the WTC 2023 Final is the first time Rohit Sharma is leading India in the summit clash of any ICC event.

Walking out for the WTC 2023 Final on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first due to the conditions at The Oval. “We are going to bowl. Jjust the conditions and also the weather being overcast. I don't think the pitch will change too much. You have to play good cricket and come out on top. Four seamers and one spinner,” said Rohit at the toss.

While Ajinkya Rahane returned to the playing XI after one and a half years, R Ashwin missed out on a spot, despite being the no. 1 ranked Test bowler in the world. “It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that's needed for the team and eventually we came up with that decision,” Rohit explained.

India vs Australia: Full Squads for ICC WTC 2023 Final

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat