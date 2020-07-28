Anushka Sharma Shares BTS Of A Game That Called Her ‘dumb’, Says ‘you’re Dumb, Bada Aaya'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is always up-to-the-mark in following latest trends. She took to social media on Monday, July 27, 2020, and shared a video of herself trying out the new filter on Instagram and its BTS video. The actor posted a hilarious story on the photo-sharing platform and dropped her angry response on the same. Check out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Story:

Anushka Sharma's hilarious BTS video

Actor Anushka Sharma does not shy away from trying new things and engages with her fans and followers on different social media platforms. Recently, she shared a video of herself through her official Instagram handle. The Bollywood actor found a new filter on the photo-sharing platform and decided to have a fun time using it. Moreover, she dropped a hilarious BTS video while blinking her eyes for the game. Check out Anushka Sharma’s funny attempts as she tried the new filter:

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma tries 'Complete Your Face filter'

Anushka Sharma opted for a viral Complete Your Face Filter, in which nose, eyes, and mouth start floating on the screen and leave the blurry and empty face. So, she had to blink eyes and lock each moving part into its correct place. However, the Bollywood star did not seem quite successful in the game after several attempts, as visible in her BTS video.



Anushka Sharma blinked quite late, and the placement of her lips, nose, and eyes was sideways. While the actor could not ace the game, the Complete Your Face Filter concluded by displaying, ‘You are so dumb, play again’ on the screen. But Sharma won hearts by adding her response to the same. Check out Anushka Sharma’s video story and her response on the photo-sharing platform:

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma's response to the game

Anushka Sharma got furious at what displayed on her device. She responded to it by calling the filter ‘a dumb game’. She wrote it in her video story on Instagram. The actor penned, “No, You are a Dumb Game, Bada Aaya”.

