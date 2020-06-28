Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama movie Maine Pyar Kiya.

The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then has worked with many great actors. Here’s whose chemistry with Salman Khan out of Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas impressed fans more. Read ahead-

Salman Khan with Sonakshi Sinha or Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Salman and Sonakshi

In 2010, Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg. The movie cast Sonu Sood as the antagonist. The plot of the film revolves around a corrupt police officer who faces challenges from his family, gangsters and politicians. Fans loved to see Sonakshi Sinha in the character of Rajjo, as Chulbul Pandey’s (Salman Khan) wife.

The movie went ahead to do very well at the box-office and reportedly entered the â‚¹200 crores club, worldwide. In 2012, the two again appeared together in Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 2, that was in continuation of the previous one. In this movie, Prakash Raj played the antagonist. The plot of the movie revolves around Chulbul Pandey who invites a fresh trouble when he kills the brother of a notorious politician and the former swears to wreak havoc in his life.

In 2019, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha appeared together on the big screen for the last time till now in the third part of Dabangg, Prabhu Deva’s directorial, Dabangg 3. The movie cast South star Sudeep as the antagonist. The plot of the film revolves around Chulbul Pandey who encounters an enemy from his past, and his origin story as the fearless cop unfolds.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are the most important essence of the Dabangg series. Even after spending a decade in the Bollywood industry, Sonakshi Sinha is still most commonly known for her character of Rajjo.

Source- Dabangg YouTube

Salman and Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Salman Khan first appeared together in David Dhawan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The movie also cast Akshay Kumar as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Sameer, who is fast at losing his temper/ He is re-located to Goa where he falls in love with Rani.

But, Sameer's new roommate Sunny, has some plans of his own. The two were then seen together in Nikkhil Advani’s multi-starrer movie Salaam-E-Ishq (2007). The plot of the film revolves around six couples in love who must face different problems caused by love itself, and if they do they resolve their issues and face life anew or do they succumb under pressure.

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas last appeared together on-screen in God Tussi Great Ho (2008). Amitabh Bachchan also played a lead character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a TV anchor who keeps on blaming God for his unsuccessful life. God appears and he is given God's Power for 10 days just to see how he manages to keep everyone happy.

Source- Salaam-E-Ishq YouTube

