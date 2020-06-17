Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was widely considered to be one of the most talented newcomers in the past decade. Ever since his demise, fans have been looking back at his films and pictures. In a previous interview with a magazine, Sushant Singh Rajput had revealed that it was Hrithik Roshan who inspired him to choose this path.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s inspiration in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput had revealed in a previous interview with a leading entertainment magazine that it was Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai that inspired him to choose acting. He had revealed how he thought that Hrithik Roshan was “everything in that film which a hero should be”. He had also revealed that when he saw the song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai for the first time, he was filled with wonderment.

The late actor had revealed that it was at that very moment when he knew he wanted to be an actor. Sushant Singh Rajput also added that until then, he was fascinated by Shahrukh Khan. However, after he watched Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was everything for him.

Continuing on the same, Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken about how he was smitten by Shahrukh Khan too. He had revealed that Shahrukh’s characters in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had a great influence on him. Sushant spoke that Sharukh Khan’s reel-life characters defined the aspirations he had in real life.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Hrithik Roshan had even taken to social media to pay his due respects. He wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him. Extremely disheartening news".

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 14, 2020

Take a look at the official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”.

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi is yet to be released.

