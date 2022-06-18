Anushka Sharma Shares Glimpse From Dreamy Vacation With 'beloved Two' Virat Kohli & Vamika

Much-loved couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently went on a tropical vacation to the Maldives along with their daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in January 2021. Anushka has been sharing several glimpses from her trip online and giving fans couple goals with her pictures with Kohli.

She recently took to Instagram to share a video montage from her family getaway with her 'beloved two' and mentioned she was already missing their vacation.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Maldives vacation

Anushka Sharma headed to her social media account on Saturday and posted a video montage of clips featuring herself and her daughter Vamika. In the clip, the Bollywood actor was seen riding a cycle in the pristine location with Vamika's special seat attached to it. Although the actor did not reveal Vamika's face, as she and Virat have taken a firm stand on the matter in the past, fans noticed their little one seated behind her mom, who rode the cycle. She played the song Bloom by The Paper Kites as she wrote, "Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back!"

Have a look at the post here:

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had earlier shared a glimpse of Vamika's customized seat that was seen placed behind her cycle. The seat was cream in colour and saw Vamika's name printed in gold on a piece of wood under it.

The adorable name tag also included a few flowers that took it up a notch. Anushka made a sweet promise to her daughter as she shared a glimpse of her seat on her Instagram account and wrote, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life."

The Chakda Xpress star also shared a sweet picture of herself and her husband as they enjoyed their time together on their vacation. The duo was seen smiling from ear to ear as Anushka donned a green outfit with a black and white checked print, with which she wore multiple chains. She was seen wrapping her arm around Virat, who wore a brown vest.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma