Anushka Sharma Shares Rare Candid Video With Virat Kohli And Vamika From London Vacation

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took some time off with a short getaway to the UK. Though the family of three is back in India, Anushka is clearly still thinking about their downtime. In a rare occurrence, the actress has shared a glimpse in to what an average morning in London looks like for them.

3 things you need to know

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Tuscany, on December 11, 2017.

The couple were blessed with daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021.

Anushka and Virat generally keep a low profile when it comes to their private lives, making the former's latest reel a rarity

Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse into her London vacation



Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a reel, giving a glimpse in to what an average morning in London was like, for her and husband Virat along with their daughter Vamika. The reel features Anushka, dressed in a casual denim co-ord, taking the train with a cup of coffee in her hand.



The reel also gives a very brief glimpse of Anushka on a walk with Virat. The two also have Vamika with them who is being pushed in a stroller. The actress also gave a special shoutout to the coffee she was drinking. The caption pointed out how she was dearly missing not just the city of London, but also the coffee.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at FA Cup Final



Part of Anushka and Virat's London trip included them attending the FA Cup Final held at Wembley Stadium. They received the invitation as they are brand ambassadors for Puma. The actress had also posted a reel capturing their time at Wembley, featuring Virat.