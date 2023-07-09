Anushka Sharma Shares Rare Candid Video With Virat Kohli And Vamika From London Vacation

Quick links:
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently on their London getaway Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took some time off with a short getaway to the UK. Though the family of three is back in India, Anushka is clearly still thinking about their downtime. In a rare occurrence, the actress has shared a glimpse in to what an average morning in London looks like for them.
3 things you need to know
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a reel, giving a glimpse in to what an average morning in London was like, for her and husband Virat along with their daughter Vamika. The reel features Anushka, dressed in a casual denim co-ord, taking the train with a cup of coffee in her hand.
The reel also gives a very brief glimpse of Anushka on a walk with Virat. The two also have Vamika with them who is being pushed in a stroller. The actress also gave a special shoutout to the coffee she was drinking. The caption pointed out how she was dearly missing not just the city of London, but also the coffee.
Part of Anushka and Virat's London trip included them attending the FA Cup Final held at Wembley Stadium. They received the invitation as they are brand ambassadors for Puma. The actress had also posted a reel capturing their time at Wembley, featuring Virat.