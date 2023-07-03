Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pose For A Carfie After 'enjawying' Their Time In London

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli had an idyllic Saturday together. The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in the United Kingdom. They took to their respective social media accounts to share glimpses of their getaway, giving their fans a peek into their enjoyable time together.

3 things you need to know

The couple are on vacation in London.

They shared several photos from the trip on their social media.

Its been over a month now that they have been exploring the streets of UK.

Anushka Shama, Virat Kohli are ‘enjawing’ their London vacation

On July 1, the couple took to their social media account to share pictures of each other. The Pari actress posted a series of pictures featuring food items before sharing a selfie with Virat Kohli. The cricket also shared the same picture on his Instagram profile.

(Anushka Sharma shared the same photo on her Instagram story with the caption, "Full Enjway"| Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The actress shared the photo with the caption, ‘Full Enjway’. The picture soon began doing rounds on social media. In the photo, Anushka donned a white outfit while Virat wore a black shirt teamed with a white shirt underneath.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on a long UK vacation

The actor-cricketer couple has been spending time in the United Kingdom for a while now. Previously, in early June, the couple was spotted on a coffee date in the country. The couple posed for the camera while twinning in white.

(Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli snapped at a coffee shop in London, in June. | Image: Virat Kohli FC/Instagram)

During their time in London, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli even attended the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. The couple attended the match in the capacity of being ambassadors for the sports brand Puma. On the work front, the actress recently wrapped the shoot of the upcoming biopic film Chakda Xpress. The actress also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival recently and walked the red carpet on May 26.