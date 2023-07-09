IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli's Warm Response To His Welcome In Dominica Conquers Internet; WATCH

The India vs West Indies, two-match Test series gets underway in a few days’ time with the first Test at Windsor Park Dominica from Sunday, July 12 onwards. This will be the Rohit Sharma-led side’s first international assignment since losing the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final to Australia. Following the Test series, India and West Indies will lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is.

3 Things You Need To Know

India lost the ICC WTC 2023 Final to Australia by 209 runs last month

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look to revive their forms against West Indies

India left Cheteshwar Pujara out of the squad for the West Indies tour

Video featuring Virat Kohli conquers the Internet as Team India arrives in Dominica

In a video currently going viral on social media, the Indian cricket team can be seen arriving in Dominica, ahead of the first Test match. It shows the cameraman introducing Kohli and welcoming him to Dominica. Acknowledging the same, Kohli waves back at the Caribbean cameraman with a big smile on his face.

The cameraman welcomes Virat Kohli at Dominica. ❤️pic.twitter.com/YfxohpFfW4 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 9, 2023

What’s next for former India captain Virat Kohli?

(Virat Kohli during WTC 2023 Final / Image: AP)

Having failed to win the prestigious ICC Test mace in his second attempt with Team India, Kohli will now look to buckle up for a busy season of cricket. However, his main focus would be adding big knocks in red-ball cricket under his belt, before shifting the focus to the ODI format for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli hit a century against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this year, which was his first Test hundred in over three years.

What does India’s squad for the Test series against West Indies look like?

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

Rohit Sharma has a couple of things to prove heading into the West Indies series

(Rohit Sharma walks off after being dismissed in the WTC 2023 Final / Image: AP)

India captain Rohit Sharma became a hot topic of discussion following the ICC WTC 2022 final loss. One of the biggest questions to surface was his selection of playing XI for the marquee clash. However, having said that, Rohit will now be looking to go all guns blazing in red-ball cricket to make a comeback to form.