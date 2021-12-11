Anushka Sharma headed to her Instagram account on Saturday, on the occasion of her fourth wedding anniversary, and posted some unseen goofy pictures of herself and Virat Kohli. She began her heartwarming caption with her husband's favourite song, Robert Tepper's No Easy Way Out as she wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships."

The much-loved duo tied the knot in 2017 and have been sharing glimpses of their life together ever since.

Anushka Sharma's adorable post on the occasion of her fourth anniversary with Virat Kohli

The actor lauded her husband as she appreciated his 'tremendous courage' in a 'world filled with perceptions and optics'. She also thanked him for being an inspiration to her and for having an open mind. She called their 4-year-old marriage a 'Marriage of equals' and also referred to Kohli as the 'most secure man' she has met. Her caption read, "Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!" She continued to write, "Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us ❤️".

Sharma posted pictures of the duo making the goofiest faces as she celebrated her special day with Virat Kohli. She included pictures of them posing with Santa Clause and shared a glimpse of the happy family enjoying an outdoor picnic. Sharma and Kohli welcomed their first child into the world in January this year and named her Vamika. The duo often share pictures of their daughter but do not reveal her face. Sharma recently posted a picture of Kohli and their daughter enjoying a special moment together. Vamika's back was turned towards the camera and her dad was seen smiling at her from ear to ear. Sharma captioned the image, "My whole heart in one frame ❤️🥺."

