Anushka Sharma Shares Stunning Pics From Beach, Reveals She Clicked Them On Her Own

Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her life through her Instagram posts. From adorable pictures with her daughter Vamika to her endearing moments with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka's Instagram is a visual treat for her fans and followers.

Keeping up with the trajectory, recently, the Chakda Xpress actor took to her social media space and dropped some stunning glimpses from her recent outing on a beach. But what caught fans' attention was that the pictures were clicked by the actor herself.

Anushka Sharma shares pictures from her vacation

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures from her recent vacation with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. In the pictures, Anushka Sharma can be seen posing amidst the beautiful scenic backdrop of a beach. The actor was seen wearing an orange-coloured monokini which she styled with a long matching cape and brown coloured hat. Sharing the pictures, Anushka revealed that she clicked them on her own. The Sui Dhaaga actor wrote in the caption, "The result of taking your own photos 🌴☀️🧡"

Anushka Sharma opens up about balancing her work life

In her recent interaction with Harper's Bazaar India, Anushka Sharma candidly spoke about embracing motherhood and how she maintains the work-life balance after welcoming her daughter Vamika. The actor stated-

"Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful. I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our ‘go, go, go’ culture.”

Image: Instagram@anushkasharma