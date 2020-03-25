Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India was a widely acclaimed Hindi flick, that came out in the year 2018. This drama flick is directed by filmmaker, Sharat Katariya. The film stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The plot of flick revolves around Mauji and his wife, Mamta. The couple decides to start their own garment business. In order to make his business successful, he sets out to take part in a fashion competition. With all that said now, let's take a look at the film's trivia below in detail:

Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga': Trivia

The lead role was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor who apparently was impressed with the script. Eventually, he chose to decline the offer due to scheduling conflicts with another project of his, titled Brahmastra. Varun Dhawan learned to tailor to prep for his character. The film is based on the Make in India campaign. This campaign was launched by the Indian government in 2014. It was initiated to promote textile industries in the country. Lead actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan had reportedly learned the functioning of the sewing machine and sew embroidery as part of their preparations for the film. Prior to the film's release, the makers promoted it using 'Sui Dhaga Challenge', in which they gave challenges to several celebrities to put the thread in a needle.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan together worked in a textile factory in Faridabad for four days in order to understand the process. The end of the film was similar to the 2008 flick, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Varun Dhawan sported a moustache for the first time in this film. The film hit the Rs 100 crore mark in its worldwide box office collection. Anushka Sharma's look in the film was widely used by people for making memes. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan appeared together for the first time in this film, as a couple.

