Anushka Sharma's Thrilling Scenes From 'NH10' Will Leave You At The Edge Of Your Seat

Directed by Navdeep Singh, NH10 was one of the best films of Anushka Sharma. It was a delight for her fans to shed her bubbly avatar and watch her play a bold character like that of Meera. The movie NH10 starred Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam in the lead roles. She was highly appreciated for her role in the movie. Take a look at some of her best scenes from NH10.

Anushka Sharma's best scenes from the movie NH10

When she gets beaten up yet acts courageously

In the movie NH10, Meera (Anushka Sharma) and her husband (Neil Bhoopalam) land themselves into trouble when they witness an honour killing incident. After Anushka Sharma's husband, Arjun is abducted by the goons, she crosses all her limits to save him. In one incident, the goons reach Anushka Sharma's house and beat her up, red and blue. And one of the best scenes from the movie is when she smartly finds an escape from the house.

When she stabs a policeman

After Anushka Sharma and her husband escape from the goons, she hides him in a safe place and goes in search of some help. She ends up meeting a policeman who offers to help her. But as soon as they get into his car, he takes her to a deserted place. When Anushka Sharma gets suspicious about the policeman he reveals himself as one of the goons associates. And when he tries to attack her, she stabs him as an act of self-defense.

When she nearly escapes death

When the movie begins, Anushka Sharma and her husband are seen going to a party. But when Anushka Sharma gets a call from her workplace, she leaves the party. She is seen driving on a deserted street, late at night. After a few moments, she realizes a few men have been following her.

The men block her way and even break the glass of her car window but she escapes somehow. Anushka Sharma reaches a little further only to find out a truck coming towards her. This again is another best scene right at the beginning of the movie because of her narrow escape from the dangerous situation.

