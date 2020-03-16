The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anushka Sharma Shares An Insightful Message About How Coronavirus Spreads

Bollywood News

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma reposted an informative message on her story. The story is for the people who are still taking the pandemic issue lightly.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

As per reports, currently, there are more than 110 confirmed coronavirus cases in India. The government of each state is taking strict precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Social media has also witnessed many Bollywood celebs raising awareness about Coronavirus. Previously, Kriti Kharbanda was seen asking fans to stay home and stay safe. Disha Patani’s driver was spotted asking her to sanitize her hands. Now, it is Anushka Sharma who has posted an informative message.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma reposted an informative message on her story. The story is for all the people who are still taking the pandemic issue lightly. It is a warning message to those who haven’t yet started avoiding public places thinking the virus won’t affect them. Have a look at Anusha Sharma’s story here:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a thread on Instagram, the link of which shows a series of tweets by Jason Yanowitz. The tweets tell how there are 6 stages that lead to the spreading of coronavirus. The user has also mentioned how people all around the world shouldn't be taking this lightly.

Have a look at the series of tweet here:

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's Love For Caps And Beanies Is Evident From These Pictures; Check Them Out

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebrities Top Instagram Posts

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's Thrilling Scenes From 'NH10' Will Leave You At The Edge Of Your Seat

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Actors Who Wish To Wear A Director's Hat

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's Fans Declare Her Movies A "genre On Its Own" After Her 'NH 10' Post

ALSO READ| Website To Monitor Coronavirus Self-quarantine Cases Developed In Pune; Cases Reach 112

ALSO READ| Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 6,500, Total Cases Reach 1,69,610

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES