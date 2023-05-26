Anushka Sharma's Cannes Debut Look In Ivory Richard Quinn Couture Gown Decoded

Anushka Sharma made headlines earlier this month when news of her finally making her much-awaited Cannes debut broke. As the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival inches towards its closing ceremony, the actress graced the red carpet on day 11 quelling chatter about the speculated date of her Cannes red carpet debut. Picking Richard Quinn for her big Cannes moment, Anushka added a palpable touch of glam to her signature sleek style aesthetic.

Anushka's look in Richard Quinn gown decoded

Anushka's Richard Quinn gown carved a place for itself for the Cannes day 11 red carpet, as she walked the star-laden stretch in porcelain white and subtle silver. The interesting ensemble conformed to the Cannes red carpet aesthetic while straddling the line between a Gatsby-esque air and romantic front. The off-the-shoulder's number featured ruffles fashioned to give the illusion of blooming roses with open petals. The mono-sized roses added a romantic touch to the otherwise svelte silhouette as it wrapped over her bust, around her arms right to the back. The loosely held together ruffles gave way to a form-fitting ice-silver length with criss-crossed overlay with miniscule daisies embroidered on to each intersection. The straight silhouette made its way down to her feet cutting off right before it hit the carpet.

Diamonds for silver

Keeping in line with the frosty-romantic aesthetic Anushka set for herself, the actress stayed true to her minimalist style when it came to her choice of accessories and embellishments. The hair was kept sleek with a middle-partitioned bun. For jewellery, Anushka chose solid teardrop diamond earrings and a set of three rings distributed across her fingers.

Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut was with the objective of honouring women in cinema along side the likes of names like Kate Winslet. Besides her, the French Riviera flanked red carpet was graced by many-a Indian names, with some returning as regulars and others marking their debut. This has included the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Urvashi Rautela to name a few. The Cannes film festival is all set to host its closing ceremony tomorrow - day 12, with the much awaited announcements of winners for its various categories.