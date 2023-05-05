Anushka Sharma To Make Cannes Debut? French Ambassador Drops A Hint With THIS Picture

Anushka Sharma will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut later this month alongside Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. Reportedly, she will be in attendance at the film festival to honour women in cinema. Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain also dropped a subtle hint about Anushka Sharma's presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 that will take place in France.

Emmanuel Lenain met with the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in New Delhi, following which in a tweet he wrote, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival." The French Ambassador also shared a photo with the couple. Emmanuel Lenain was seen dressed in a brown suit.

For the French Ambassador meet, Anushka Sharma sported a blue shirt teamed with black pants. She opted for a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup to complete her look. On the other hand, Virat Kohli complemented her in a brown polo tshirt paired with matching black pants. Soon after the French Ambassador to India made the post, a fan commented, "Omg anushka at Cannes" followed by heart emojis. Another fan wrote, "Yesss ....i have been thinking about this ...and finally Nushkie at Cannes." Check the tweet below.

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma!



I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

About Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Cannes Film Festival will start on May 16 and will continue till May 27, 2023. Several Indian celebrities have graced the red carpet of Cannes in the previous years including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Mallika Sherawat, Sonam Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, Hina Khan and more. Meanwhile, celebrities including Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai, Sharmila Tagore and Deepika Padukone have been a part of the jury at the French festival previously.