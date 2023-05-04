Cannes 2023: Jury Members Revealed; Paul Dano, Brie Larson & Maryam Touzani Included

The jury for Cannes 2023 has been revealed. This year, the Cannes Film Festival 2023 jury will feature Hollywood actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson. Paul Dano has popularly played the role of The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and Brie Larson is currently playing the role of Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other big names from the Cannes 2023 jury include the Oscar-nominated film Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Östlund, who is leading the jury. Ruben was also the recipient of the 2022 Palme d'Or at Cannes. The jury also includes Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Ménochet, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, writer-director Rungano Nyoni, Argentinian writer-director Damián Szifrón and director Julia Ducournau. Julia recently scored the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2021 for her film Titane.

The jury will be responsible for critiquing the films running in the festival's competition. With 21 films slated to participate in the competition, only one film will receive the highly-coveted Palme d'Or award at Cannes 2023. The awards at Cannes will be announced on May 27 during the closing ceremony for Cannes 2023.

The Cannes jury members are not newcomers to the festival, as Maryam Touzani's first feature film Adam received a screening at Un Certain Regard. Denis Ménochet became a break-out star with Quinten Tarantino's Inglorious Bastards, which was screened at the festival in 2009. While Nyoni's I Am Not A Witch was played at Cannes, Rahimi's book Earth and Ashes' theatrical adaptation played at Cannes in 2004.

Brie Larson and Paul Danos' Journey to Cannes

Brie Larson is a newcomer at Cannes with none of her films playing at the festival. She is currently slated to make her debut in the Fast and Furious franchise with Fast X, and will also appear in Lessons in Chemistry. Paul Dano has been in two projects that were screened at Cannes, namely Paolo Sorrentino's Youth and Bong Joon-ho's Okja.