Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pray At Temple After Cricketer's Spat With Gautam Gambhir

Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli as the couple visited a temple recently. A video was shared online by Varinder Chawla in which Anushka wore a traditional outfit with a shawl wrapped around her shoulders. Meanwhile, Virat wore a dhoti with a garland of flowers around his neck. In the clip shared online, the couple was seen with tilaks on their foreheads as they sought blessings of the almighty.

This is one of the many spiritual sojourns undertaken by Anushka and Virat. Most recently, they were spotted performing the aarti in Indore's Mahakaleshwar temple, which is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Fans love how spiritually inclined they are and the recent video of the couple has gone viral on social media, like many of their adorable moments.

Recently, Virat has been trending on social media after his altercation with Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir. Hashtags of Virat Kohli vs Gautam gambhir have been trending on Twitter, with netizens sharing their reactions to the heated exchange that transpired between the two. Videos of the same have also been circulating online. Take a look.

Another angle of the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir argument and Naveen Ul Haq having some with King Kohli too. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gVLQXdNXsI — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 1, 2023

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight: What happened?

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It was a low-scoring thriller, which RCH, led by Faf du Plesis, ended up winning. After the match, heated exchanges between Virat Kohli and former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is now the mentor of the LSG squad, was witnessed post the match.

As a result, Virat and Gautam have been fined 100 percent of their match fees by IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct. Alongside them, Afghan national Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 percent of his match fees by IPL for the same offence.