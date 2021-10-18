Anushka Sharma Treats Fans With A Rare Picture Of Her Daughter Vamika & Hubby Virat; See

It is a no-brainer that actor Anushka Sharma is enjoying motherhood with her little bundle of joy, Vamika. After welcoming her first child, a daughter with husband cricketer Virat Kohli, the actor cannot help but flaunt her moments of happiness all over her social media in the form of heartwarming pictures and videos. Although the couple has decided to keep their child away from the media with the policy of not revealing her face on social media, they have been treating their fans with pictures of the toddler whilst concealing her face.

Every picture of Vamika posted by the duo is highly enjoyed by netizens as it gives a glimpse into Anushka and Virat's parenthood. Her latest post is no different as netizens and Bollywood celebrities alike are cooing with delight after seeing Virat and Vamika in the single frame. Check out the picture that has Anushka's 'whole heart'.

Anushka Sharma's 'Whole heart in one frame'

The 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram on October 18 to treat her fans with a rare picture of her daughter Vamika and Virat Kohli in a single frame. In the picture, the actor's daughter can be seen playing with her toys as Virat endearingly smiles at her. Anushka uploaded the picture with the caption, ''My whole heart in one frame''.

Netizens and Bollywood celebrities' reactions to Anushka Sharma's post

The shot which candidly captured Virat and Vamika's pure moment has melted millions of hearts on the internet with the comment section overflowing with heart emojis from fans and the Bollywood fraternity. Actor Ranveer Singh was quick to comment, ''Hayyyye ! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍'' while Sania Mirza dropped a couple of heart emojis. Other celebrities who commented under the post are Neeti Mohan, Dhanashree Chahal, Rakul Preet, Masaba Gupta, and more.

Image: Anushka Sharma IG

More on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

The duo welcomed their first child, Vamika on February 11 in 2021. Earlier, the actor shared an adorable picture with Vamika by penning a sweet note for her on the occasion of Ashtami. She wrote, ''Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika ❤️ Happy Ashtami ❤️''.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma