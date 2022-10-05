Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Have A 'BIG Day' At Home For THIS Reason; Check Here

Anushka Sharma, who is known for her acting skills, is an avid Instagram user and often treats her fans with updates on her daily life. The actor also shares some goofy posts with her millions of fans. Recently, she revealed how she and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had a "big day" at their home as they found Delhi-like Chole Bhature in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma penned a long note in which she announced that it is a big day at her home The reason surely amazed her fans as she wrote, "Today is a BIG day in our home. Finally after what seemed like a never-ending search (honestly I had given up) for ekdum (literally) Delhi jaise (Delhi-like) Chole Bhature in Mumbai, I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended and I have given my ecstatic joy." She further mentioned that her husband loves Chole Bhature and craves for the ones found in Delhi when he is in Mumbai. She wrote, "Those who know him know his love for chole bhature. The one cheat meal has no guilt over. He watches Delhi chole bhature videos in his free time."

The actor then shared a picture of the shop and wrote, "And finally after today is feeling like Mumbai has done it. So here is presenting in the next picture the photo of the source of immense joy and satisfaction in our household today." She also thanked Abhishek Upmanyu for letting her know about the shop via Instagram.

Anushka Sharma says she is proud to have found the shop

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor further quipped that she can now sit with her feet up as she had found the Delhi-like Choke Bhature for her husband. She wrote, "To the amount of nak chade reactions I've got from him on Mumbai chole bhature shops (and believe me he is the most gentle, non-snobbish easy going person otherwise). Today I sit with my feet up with the satisfaction of having run a marathon (the closest I will come to running a marathon anyway). This is it folks, over and out."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma