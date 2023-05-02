The recent altercation between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during an IPL game was not surprising given their history of animosity towards each other and their tendency to speak their minds without holding back. The incident took place during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Opinions on the incident are divided, with some finding it entertaining, while others believe it goes against the spirit of cricket.

An eyewitness in one of the team dugouts shared inside details of the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gambhir with the news agency PTI. The eyewitness has revealed what went down after Kohli and Gambhir got involved in an ugly face-off following LSG's defeat at Ekana Stadium in the IPL 2023. A video of the incident also went on viral on social media, where Kohli and Gambhir can be seen confronting each other during the post-match ritual. The eyewitness said that Gambhir pulled Kyle Mayers

According to the report, after the match between RCB and LSG, Mayers asked Kohli why he was constantly abusing their team, and Kohli responded by questioning why Mayers was staring at him. That is when Gambhir intervened and took Mayers away from Kohli, resulting in an altercation between the two.

Also Read: 'Why Does Kohli Get So Angry And Why Is Gautam So Gambhir?': Reactions From Cricketers

LSG vs RCB: Here's the heated conversation between Kohli and Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir: Kya bol raha hain bol? (What were you saying?)

Virat Kohli: Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho. (Why are you coming in between when I haven't told you anything).

Gautam Gambhir: Tune agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that's like abusing my family).

Virat Kohli: Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye. (Then you better keep your family in check).

Gautam Gambhir: Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega. (So now you will teach me).

Also Read: Virat Kohli- 'Why Are You Coming In Between' | Gambhir- 'Tune Meri Family Ko Gaali Diya Hai': Inside Details Of Spat

RCB defeated LSG in their own backyard by 18 runs. After the game, Virat Kohli got involved in a heated exchange with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who also had an argument with the former RCB captain on the field during LSG's batting innings. Gambhir came in between to calm down the situation but got involved in an altercation of his own. Earlier, Gambhir was seen shushing the Bangalore crowd after LSG defeated RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Image: Twitter