Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Step Out For Dinner Date Ahead Of RCB Vs DC IPL Match

Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli to Delhi ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Delhi Capitals. In the picture shared by the Indian cricketer on Twitter, the couple struck a cozy pose inside a restaurant. While Anushka wore a bright orange coloured dress with puffed sleeves and a wavy hairdo, Virat complemented her in a classic wine coloured shirt.

Sharing the photo, the cricketer dropped red hearts and infinity emoji in the caption. Soon after Virat shared the post, several fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "The best couple. PS - love the watch (sic)," while another fan commented, "May both of you always be safe, this is my prayer: my #viratkohli (sic)." Meanwhile, netizens also talked about their unbreakable bond and how adorable they looked in the photo. Check the post below.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meet the French Ambassador

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin in New Delhi. Later, Lenin took to his Twitter handle to share a photo with the couple. He tweeted, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival." In the tweet, the French ambassador dropped a hint about Anushka's debut at the Cannes Film Festival as well.

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma!



I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit temple

The couple was in Lucknow for an IPL match and were spotted together at a temple. In the video that has been making rounds on the internet, Anushka Sharma wore a saree with vermilion or tilak on her forehead. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli sported a dhoti and shawl. He also wore a garland of flowers. The couple also interacted with priests. Check out the video below.

Earlier, Virat shared a photo with his wife on Twitter after arriving in Delhi. They came to Delhi for RCB's upcoming match on May 6. RCB will be playing against Delhi Capitals in their next match in the Indian Premier League 2023.

