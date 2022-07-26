Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Visit Indian Eatery In UK; Chef Hails 'pride Of India'

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have been treating fans with adorable glimpses from their vacation and were recently spotted dining at an Indian restaurant in London. The Mumbai-based cuisine restaurant named 'BombayBustle' hosted the celebrity couple, with the outlet's chef Surender Mohan heaping praise on them.

Dropping a picture alongside Anushka and Virat, the chef said was 'happy and honoured' to have hosted them. He further shed light on the couple's 'wonderfully warm' aura and called them the 'pride of India'.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, July 25, Surender Mohan shared a picture of him posing with Anushka and Virat outside the restaurant. While the actor was seen in an off-shoulder frill top paired with denims and sneakers, the former Indian captain wore a black polo shirt with white lowers and sneakers. In the caption, the chef mentioned, "Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle."

Anushka earlier posted pictures of her savouring croissants during her time in Paris. In the candid clicks shared on her Instagram handle, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star looked adorable as she held the croissant and a cup of coffee in her hands with a bathrobe on. Captioning the post, she wrote, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants." Reacting to her post via the comments section, Priyanka Chopra quipped," Send me some to London. Thanks and regards."

The actor will be seen in Prosit Roy's upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which chronicles the journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The 34-year-old recently completed the first schedule of the biopic, which will be premiering on the OTT platform Netflix. The actor was also producing the project along with her brother Karnesh Sharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz, before quitting production responsibilities. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Virat, on the other hand, recently represented India in the series against England.